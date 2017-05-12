CT firefighters battle Zonnebloem blaze

Mexican activist who helped families find kidnapped relatives murdered
The fire broke out earlier on Friday on a large section of vegetation along the De Waal Drive.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town firefighters attended to a fire along De Waal Drive in Zonnebloem.
The fire broke out earlier on Friday on a large section of vegetation along the busy main road.
There had been no reports of any injuries or danger to property.
The City's Tracey Whittaker said: “We have 10 firefighting trucks and 35 firefighters who are working at the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”
