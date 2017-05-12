3 girls struck by lightning on way to school near Kroonstad

One pupil was critically injured, while the other two sustained minor injuries on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Three girls, aged around 14, have been struck by lightning while walking to school in Thabong near Kroonstad in the Free State.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

One pupil was critically injured, while the other two sustained minor injuries.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha says the critically injured teenager required the advanced life support.

“One girl sustained very critical wounds and the other two were stabilised on the scene. They were then transported to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.”