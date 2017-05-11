Popular Topics
WCED condemns disruption of classes at Gugulethu school

Teaching and learning at Vukukhanye Primary has been halted for several days due to protests over land and housing.

Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has condemned the disruption of classes at a Gugulethu school by protesters.

Teaching and learning at Vukukhanye Primary has been halted for several days due to protests over land and housing.

More than 700 pupils have been affected.

The provincial Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Our information that we’ve been given at this stage, is that there’s a land dispute between the City of Cape Town and the informal dwellers in Section 4 in Gugulethu.

“This dispute is not in any way education related, yet the community members have chosen to use the school and the education of our learners as a bargaining chip.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

