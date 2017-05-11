WCED condemns disruption of classes at Gugulethu school
Teaching and learning at Vukukhanye Primary has been halted for several days due to protests over land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has condemned the disruption of classes at a Gugulethu school by protesters.
More than 700 pupils have been affected.
The provincial Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Our information that we’ve been given at this stage, is that there’s a land dispute between the City of Cape Town and the informal dwellers in Section 4 in Gugulethu.
“This dispute is not in any way education related, yet the community members have chosen to use the school and the education of our learners as a bargaining chip.”
