Van Breda trial: Witness told Marli ‘I want to murder the people around you’

James Reade-Jahn sent Marli van Breda the potentially damning Whatsapp message on 10 January 2015, about a week before the attacks.

CAPE TOWN – James Reade-Jahn is giving evidence in Henri van Breda's trial in the High Court in Cape Town.

He's testified the argument, which according to Advocate Matthys Combrinck was about Teresa's weight and the fact that Marli's parents wanted her to tone down the relationship with Reade-Jahn as they felt it was too serious, had occurred prior to the attack which claimed the lives of Martin and Teresa van Breda and their other son in January 2015.

Marli van Breda was seriously injured in the attack.

In the message, read out in court, Reade-Jahn told his then-girlfriend: "...Right now I feel I want to murder the people around you. But I am being strong to help you."

Reade-Jahn says when he was questioned by police about this message he told them it was a mistake and it was the wrong thing to say to comfort her. The court has heard the exchange came after a heated argument between Martin and Teresa van Breda, in which Marli was also involved.

Reade-Jahn says Teresa and Marli were very upset after the argument.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)