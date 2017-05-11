Sundowns squander opportunity to go top of PSL as Wits lose

The Brazilians missed the chance to go back to the top of PSL table, after being held to a 2-2 draw by Baroka FC.

JOHANNESBURG – The Premiership title race remains very tight as Wits lead Mamelodi Sundowns by two points after both teams failed to win their matches.

Sundowns drew with Baroka FC, while Wits lost to Free State Stars.

Sundowns led 2-1 at half-time and then a goal from the penalty spot from Richard Matloga forced 'Downs to settle for the point.

Sundowns led 2-1 at half-time and then a goal from the penalty spot from Richard Matloga forced 'Downs to settle for the point.

And in Free State, Wits suffered a 3-1 loss to Stars, with two games to go.

Coach Pitso Mosimane says Baroka were better than them.

“To tell the truth, they were stronger than us physically, sharper than us, a bit quicker than us, but I know why. We played three games before this game and they haven’t played since their game with Bloemfontein Celtic.”

He says they needed to pick up all three points.

“You will never know, but a point was not good enough. If you’re honest with our performance, I think we deserve a point. We didn’t’ play, we were not fresher and quicker.”

Mosimane says he has to look at the result as a gain since Wits lost.

“What can I say, one point gained. It’s the way it is. It’s not easy because we are going to go to the wires, but we’ve to keep going. At least we gained a point, we wish it could have been three because we got the goals.”

He says there’s no telling which games will go in your favour.

“You’ll never know which game you’ll win or not because we dropped points against Platinum Stars, tonight we dropped two points. We went to Orlando Pirates and we won, so it’s not about the quality of the team, it’s about what’s happening on the day.”

REFUSES TO COMMENT ON CAPE TOWN CITY

At the same time, Mosimane refused to be drawn into commenting on Cape Town City’s scathing statement.

City chairperson John Comitis released a statement in which he slammed Mosimane and Sundowns for allegedly directly contacting Aubrey Ngoma to try and lure him to Chloorkop by offering him hypothetical millions.

Comitis accuses the league and African champions of breaching Fifa rules which follows coach Eric Tinkler’s comments after their game against SuperSport United, where he said Mosimane talks too much.

Mosimane says he understands that the comments were influenced by high emotions.

“No, I don’t want to comment. It is better not to say much because remember you must understand he only said that after they lost. They are human beings.”

