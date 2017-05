The posters are almost identical copies of Nazi propaganda used to promote Adolf Hitler's reign.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University has temporarily suspended three students linked to Nazi-themed posters put up on campus.

The institution's Equality Unit investigated the incident and has made recommendations to the university's Central Disciplinary Committee and management.

They called on the Anglo-Afrikaner Student to "Fight for Stelenbosch" under the label "The New Right".

The posters gave details of a gathering at the JS Gericke Library, but the university confirmed the venue was not booked and posters were put up without permission.

A disciplinary process will be rolled-out and the matter will be further investigated.

University management has vowed to continue the fight against racism and unfair discrimination.