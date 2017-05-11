Some parents form human chain around local school in Ennerdale
Resident Nadia Hoosen and her husband spotted a group of protesters trying to gain access to the mid-Ennerdale Primary School earlier today.
JOHANNESBURG – Some parents in Ennerdale have formed a human chain around the local primary school, guarding the premises against protesters.
Residents took to the streets for a fourth day demanding houses.
Protesters tried to access the mid-Ennerdale Primary School but were stopped by a group of parents.
Schooling has been suspended in the area as a result of the demonstrations.
She says they will not allow a small group of residents to destroy the little bit of infrastructure which is still available in the community.
“Why burn down the school? We do not have housing but they want to burn down the school. You’re going to be living in your RDP houses with your kids but with no school to go to.”
One of the parents, who has also gathered to guard the school, says they have now resorted to helping the police.
“We’re here to help because it’s getting out of hand. There are criminals involved in these protests and we’re here to protect the school.”
Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicles remain parked in front of the school.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
