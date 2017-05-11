SABC’s worsening financial situation laid bare in Parliament
The SABC last recorded a profit in the 2013/14 financial year and has lost audiences and advertising, largely due to Motsoeneng’s local content decision.
PARLIAMENT - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s worsening financial situation has been laid bare in Parliament.
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the public broadcaster racked up an operating loss of more than R500 million in the first quarter of this year.
Meanwhile, the interim SABC board has told Parliament’s Communications Committee that a funding proposal was submitted to Dlodlo on Wednesday for further discussions with Treasury.
It’s also emerged that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will face the music when he appears before a disciplinary hearing next Wednesday.
Interim SABC board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama summed it up: “On the financial crisis at the SABC; I think we would be ostriches if we pretended we are not caught in dire circumstances at the SABC.”
The SABC last recorded a profit in the 2013/14 financial year and has lost audiences and advertising, largely due to Motsoeneng’s local content decision.
Acting group CEO James Aguma wants the Broadcasting Act amended so that those who view content on laptops and other devices also have to pay for TV licences.
The interim board’s overturned a decision to challenge former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s 2014 report on the SABC, and disciplinary action against Motsoeneng will start next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Franziska Blochliger: Accused tried to sell her phone, court hears
-
‘Only prayer can bring relief to Eldorado Park’
-
Elsies River residents plead for help in wake of gang shootings
-
KZN ANC wants Mantashe to have Ramaphosa explain provincial visit
-
[WATCH] 'Blue Whale' suicide game may hit SA soon
-
'Blue Whale': A new online suicide game targeting teens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.