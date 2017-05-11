Nomafrench Mbobo: Nurses form the backbone of health profession
On International Nurses Day, MEC Mbombo says it's critical that the department ensures that the nursing profession remains well-skilled.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says nursing staff forms the backbone of the health profession.
Mbombo on Thursday launched the provincial nursing strategy.
International Nurses Day is also being celebrated globally.
MEC Mbombo says it's critical that the department ensures that the nursing profession remains well-skilled and that adequate planning is done for the future.
The department, in association with other role-players, developed a provincial nursing strategy to address these challenges.
“We do produce undergraduate nurses, but they are generalists. We need people who have expertise, for example in ICU and theatre.”
Mbombo says while her department has filled 96% of nursing posts and provided maximum funding for training, the demand for nursing skills nationally still outweighs the resources currently available.
She added that through the nursing strategy they've set in motion a key tool in addressing several challenges in the profession, as it provides a blueprint towards achieving the priorities of Healthcare 2030.
