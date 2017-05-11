Nomafrench Mbobo: Nurses form the backbone of health profession

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nomafrench Mbobo: Nurses form the backbone of health profession

On International Nurses Day, MEC Mbombo says it's critical that the department ensures that the nursing profession remains well-skilled.

Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says nursing staff forms the backbone of the health profession.

Mbombo on Thursday launched the provincial nursing strategy.

International Nurses Day is also being celebrated globally.

MEC Mbombo says it's critical that the department ensures that the nursing profession remains well-skilled and that adequate planning is done for the future.

The department, in association with other role-players, developed a provincial nursing strategy to address these challenges.

“We do produce undergraduate nurses, but they are generalists. We need people who have expertise, for example in ICU and theatre.”

Mbombo says while her department has filled 96% of nursing posts and provided maximum funding for training, the demand for nursing skills nationally still outweighs the resources currently available.

She added that through the nursing strategy they've set in motion a key tool in addressing several challenges in the profession, as it provides a blueprint towards achieving the priorities of Healthcare 2030.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA