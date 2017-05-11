‘No signs of robbery’ at De Zalze home
Police captain Nicholas Steyn says there were no signs of forced entry and it did not look like the scene of a house break-in.
CAPE TOWN – A Stellenbosch police captain says there were no signs of a house robbery at the De Zalze home where the Van Breda family was attacked.
Twenty-two-year-old Henri van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother and wounding his younger sister with an axe in January 2015.
He claims it was an intruder who committed the crimes.
Police captain Nicholas Steyn questioned Henri van Breda on the morning after the attack.
He has testified the accused told him he was in the bathroom when the attacks took place and fought off a balaclava-clad intruder who eventually ran away.
Thursday's testimony matches the accused's statement.
Defence advocate Pieter Botha has also questioned Steyn on his work as the head of a task team that dealt with the "Balaclava Gang".
Under cross-examination, Steyn has admitted the six arrested suspects could only be tied to 10 of the 60 reported incidents.
