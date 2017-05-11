Mbalula: It’s a criminal offence to buy a driver’s licence 'ngathi ligwinya'
Mbalula has more than 750,000 Twitter followers and sees his personal feed as a useful tool in the fight against South Africa’s high crime rates.
JOHANNESBURG – A South African woman seeking advice on Twitter about buying a driver’s licence got more than she bargained for on Wednesday when her inquiry caught the eye of police minister and prolific tweeter Fikile Mbalula.
“It’s a criminal offence to buy a driver’s licence (like a) ngathi ligwinya,” Mbalula tweeted back, using a local word for a doughnut. “It will get you, the traffic department and the driving school arrested.”
Mbalula, nicknamed “Razzmatazz” from his time as sports and recreation minister, has more than 750,000 Twitter followers and sees his personal feed as a useful tool in the fight against South Africa’s high crime rates.
South Africa’s traffic laws and regulations are tight by African standards although reports of driving instructors asking for bribes or people driving without a valid licence are common.
More in Local
-
Mbalula: Drug kingpins behind violent protests in Eldorado Park
-
DA to approach court if Zuma fails to submit written reasons for reshuffle
-
[WATCH] Police Minister Fikile Mbalula: Enough is enough
-
[CARTOON] Pride Comes Before a Fall?
-
Gauteng top cop commends Eldorado Park officers for restoring order
-
[WATCH] Finetown youth protests for houses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.