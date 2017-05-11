Popular Topics
Man dies in house fire in Linden

Firefighters rushed to the scene at the Knights Gate complex to find that two bedrooms of the house had already been gutted.

Police tape. Picture: SAPS.
Police tape. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A man between the age of 40 and 50-years-old has died after his home caught alight in a complex in Linden on Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at the Knights Gate complex to find that two bedrooms of the house had already been gutted.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe says: “A male person had died. At the moment we’ve our fire safety officers doing preliminary investigations of what had caused the fire. It’s a duplex, two bedrooms on top.”

