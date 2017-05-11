Lonmin shuts down 2 shafts amid violent protests

Lonmin says protesting community members are demanding that the firm provide 1,000 jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – Platinum producer Lonmin has shut down two of its mine shafts amid a violent protest by community members around Marikana.

Lonmin says protesting community members are demanding that the firm provide 1,000 jobs.

The mining company says they have caused damage to property, committed acts of violence and have been intimidating employees at its North West operation.

Lonmin says their demands are not realistic in the current economic climate.

Spokesperson Wendy Tlou said: “They made extra demands and wanted 1,000 permanent jobs and also 500 cadets to be employed by Lonmin immediately – which obviously we can’t agree to because we have to follow due processes, but looking at the economic reality of the economy of where Lonmin is sitting right now we just can’t make those promises."

Marikana was the scene of the 2012 massacre in which 34 striking miners were gunned down by police.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)