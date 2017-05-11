It's been a week and still no trace of Courtney Pieters

Ramaphosa clarifies apology over Marikana massacre
Local
Twenty-four hour searches held in the community over the past week have been fruitless.
CAPE TOWN - Thursday marks a week since a three-year-old girl from Elsies River was reported missing.
Little Courtney Pieters went missing near her home in Salberau last Thursday.
Twenty-four hour searches held in the community over the past week have been fruitless.
Community members again on Wednesday night took to the streets but found no trace of the child.
The Western Cape Social Development Department has since dispatched several social workers to support the child's family.
WATCH: An emotional Juanita Pieters pleaded for her little girl's safe return.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.