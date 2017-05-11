It's been a week and still no trace of Courtney Pieters

Twenty-four hour searches held in the community over the past week have been fruitless.

CAPE TOWN - Thursday marks a week since a three-year-old girl from Elsies River was reported missing.

Little Courtney Pieters went missing near her home in Salberau last Thursday.

Twenty-four hour searches held in the community over the past week have been fruitless.

Community members again on Wednesday night took to the streets but found no trace of the child.

The Western Cape Social Development Department has since dispatched several social workers to support the child's family.

WATCH: An emotional Juanita Pieters pleaded for her little girl's safe return.