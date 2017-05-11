Govt going all out to reverse post-Cabinet reshuffle downgrades
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet discussed at length what needs to be done to reverse the downgrades.
PARLIAMENT - The government is going all out to try and reverse the ratings downgrades that followed President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in March.
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet discussed at length what needs to be done to reverse the downgrades, as well as the global and regional economic outlook.
She was briefing journalists at Parliament on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.
“Cabinet reiterated that it remains committed to the fiscal policy trajectory outlined in budget 2017, the implementation of reforms to improve governance in state-owned companies, maintain the expenditure ceiling and ensuring stabilisation of government debts.”
Dlodlo says ratings agencies will be visiting South Africa in May and June and again in August and September.
Cabinet has also welcomed the signing into law of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill, saying it will make it harder for criminals involved in money laundering, tax evasion and illicit outflows of capital.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Iyapha Yamile murder accused to apply for bail
-
Officer takes court through initial arrests in Blochliger trial
-
Family confirms missing Karabo Mokoena (28) found dead
-
Marikana community protests over jobs at Lonmin
-
Some parents form human chain around local school in Ennerdale
-
Ramaphosa set for tough Q&A session in National Assembly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.