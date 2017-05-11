Govt going all out to reverse post-Cabinet reshuffle downgrades

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet discussed at length what needs to be done to reverse the downgrades.

PARLIAMENT - The government is going all out to try and reverse the ratings downgrades that followed President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet discussed at length what needs to be done to reverse the downgrades, as well as the global and regional economic outlook.

She was briefing journalists at Parliament on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet reiterated that it remains committed to the fiscal policy trajectory outlined in budget 2017, the implementation of reforms to improve governance in state-owned companies, maintain the expenditure ceiling and ensuring stabilisation of government debts.”

Dlodlo says ratings agencies will be visiting South Africa in May and June and again in August and September.

Cabinet has also welcomed the signing into law of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill, saying it will make it harder for criminals involved in money laundering, tax evasion and illicit outflows of capital.

