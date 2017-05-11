Gauteng Health Dept: Mass measles vaccination to cost R29m

The department says the campaign, which started last week, has had a slow start in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says a mass vaccination campaign against measles will cost around R29 million.

The campaign follows an outbreak of 17 cases in the province.

The department says the campaign, which started last week, has had a slow start in the province.

The Health Department’s Chika Asomugha says that despite the slow start, they hope to vaccinate around 2 million children between six months and 15-years-old.

“Although it’s a slow start, we hope we’ll be able to get vaccinate about 95% of the targeted children.”

Health and Safety MMC Mpho Phalatse says immunisation in Johannesburg will only start on Monday (15 May) due to delays in having resources delivered.

“We’re still waiting for some of the outstanding supplies. For instance, we only received the actual vaccination on 4 May for a campaign that was meant to start on 2 May.”

The department says it will consider extending the campaign should they not meet their target.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)