Former ANCYL leader Wisani handed stiff sentence for murdering girlfriend
Judge Ismail Mahomed says Wisani showed no remorse and was callous.
JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC Youth League leader Patrick Wisani has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Nosipho Mandleleni.
The convicted murderer appeared in the South Gauteng High Court earlier on Thursday.
He was also sentenced for assault and intimidation.
Mahomed says that while he doesn't believe the murder was premeditated, he does think Wisani acted out of rage and knew, while assaulting Mandleleni, that it might lead to her death.
The judge took into account that Wisani is a first time offender and an educated man who has a chance to be rehabilitated.
