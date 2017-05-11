Cabinet takes a step back in Zuma, DA row over records used to fire Gordhan

President Jacob Zuma filed for leave to appeal an order forcing him to provide a record and reasons for his Cabinet reshuffle in March.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it will not be getting involved in President Jacob Zuma's dispute with the Democratic Alliance over his decision to axe Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Zuma on Wednesday filed for leave to appeal an order by the North Gauteng High Court last week, forcing him to provide a record and reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet in March.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the matter was discussed, but Cabinet resolved to leave it to the Presidency to handle.

“The decision was we should leave it to the Presidency to respond on the matter.”

Senior African National Congress members confirmed the existence of the documents used to fire Gordhan, but in a bizarre twist on Tuesday afternoon, Zuma's lawyers asked the DA to provide the report.

The DA's James Selfe said it's bizarre.

“We are going to resist this vigorously, it is obviously a fruitless delay tactic on the part of the president.”

The DA had first asked for the report from the Presidency as part of its application to have the decision to sack Gordhan declared legally irrational.