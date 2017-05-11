N Cape ANC elective conference to go ahead despite protests
The ANC in the Northern Cape will elect a new leadership structure from Thursday despite protests by some regions about membership numbers.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape will elect a new leadership structure from Thursday despite protests by some regions about membership numbers.
Hundreds of party members will gather in Colesberg from Thursday morning for an elective conference.
They will be looking to choose a permanent chairperson to replace John Block who stepped down in 2015 after being convicted of corruption.
ANC provincial treasurer and Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas is going up against outgoing provincial secretary Zamani Saul for the position of chairperson.
The conference convenes just days after disgruntled members from three regions held a protest outside Luthuli House, accusing some provincial leaders of manipulating delegate numbers.
The ANC’s top brass dismissed the demand to halt the conference, saying proper procedures were followed.
The Northern Cape executive committee says outstanding matters were addressed by a Luthuli House auditing team.
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the four-day conference.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
BLF members may face criminal charges following Parly fracas
-
[LISTEN] A must read expose on the deep shadow of state capture
-
Stones, rubber bullets fly as police, Ennerdale residents clash
-
Man dies in house fire in Linden
-
Gauteng Health Dept: Mass measles vaccination to cost R29m
-
Parktown Boys' High abuse scandal: Dept warns over employment process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.