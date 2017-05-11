N Cape ANC elective conference to go ahead despite protests

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape will elect a new leadership structure from Thursday despite protests by some regions about membership numbers.

Hundreds of party members will gather in Colesberg from Thursday morning for an elective conference.

They will be looking to choose a permanent chairperson to replace John Block who stepped down in 2015 after being convicted of corruption.

ANC provincial treasurer and Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas is going up against outgoing provincial secretary Zamani Saul for the position of chairperson.

The conference convenes just days after disgruntled members from three regions held a protest outside Luthuli House, accusing some provincial leaders of manipulating delegate numbers.

The ANC’s top brass dismissed the demand to halt the conference, saying proper procedures were followed.

The Northern Cape executive committee says outstanding matters were addressed by a Luthuli House auditing team.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the four-day conference.

