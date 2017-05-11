22 pupils injured in Randburg taxi accident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

22 pupils injured in Randburg taxi accident

Paramedics say all the children have been stabilised, while one of the adults is in a serious condition.

Two adults and 22 school children were injured in a Randburg taxi accident. Picture:Supplied.
Two adults and 22 school children were injured in a Randburg taxi accident. Picture:Supplied.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-two children have been hurt in a taxi crash in Randburg.

It’s understood the taxi, carrying 24 people in total, collided with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon, then overturned and hit the wall of a house.

Paramedics say all the children have been stabilised, while one of the adults is in a serious condition.

Netcare 911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics attended to two adults and 22 children at the scene.”

Dollman says paramedics have now left the scene.

“The scene may not be cleared yet; one of the adults is in a very serious condition and the other is stable. Fortunately, all the children are in a stable condition.”

It’s the latest taxi accident involving children.

Last month, 18 pupils were killed in a major crash just outside Bronkhorstspruit.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA