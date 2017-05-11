22 pupils injured in Randburg taxi accident

Paramedics say all the children have been stabilised, while one of the adults is in a serious condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-two children have been hurt in a taxi crash in Randburg.

It’s understood the taxi, carrying 24 people in total, collided with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon, then overturned and hit the wall of a house.

Paramedics say all the children have been stabilised, while one of the adults is in a serious condition.

Netcare 911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics attended to two adults and 22 children at the scene.”

Dollman says paramedics have now left the scene.

“The scene may not be cleared yet; one of the adults is in a very serious condition and the other is stable. Fortunately, all the children are in a stable condition.”

It’s the latest taxi accident involving children.

Last month, 18 pupils were killed in a major crash just outside Bronkhorstspruit.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)