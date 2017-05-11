Imizamo Yethu residents still without houses two months after fire

In the past eight weeks, the City of Cape Town has been re-blocking the affected area, to make it safer and more accessible to emergency services vehicles.

CAPE TOWN – Thursday marks two months since a devastating fire ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

Four people died and thousands were left homeless.

The fire sparked an outpouring of support as Capetonians offered food, clothing and other supplies for those affected.

But a resident says the process is taking too long.

“I’m worried because I have not started rebuilding my house, so I feel the winter almost here and I still don’t have a house.”

Community leader Lungia Bezile says they are working with the city to coordinate the return of those affected.

“We’ve made progress in making sure that we’ve taken people out of their tents. We’re now in a process of trying to get people from community halls and those that are accommodated by their relatives.”

