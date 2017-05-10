Popular Topics
Suzman Foundation, MVC to approach ConCourt to declare Gordhan’s axing invalid

The organisations say they want the speaker of the National Assembly to be directed to investigate Zuma's conduct, with a view to possibly remove him from office.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation and the group My Vote Counts (MVC) say they're now going directly to the Constitutional Court, to ask judges to declare President Jacob Zuma's removal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister invalid.

The organisations also say they want the speaker of the National Assembly to be directed to investigate Zuma's conduct, with a view to possibly remove him from office.

The two groups say they do understand that President Zuma has already given certain reasons as to why he made these changes to his Cabinet.

But My Vote Counts’ Janine Ogle says they want to demonstrate that there are other factors at play here.

“But what MVC aims to do with this court case is to show to the court that there’s a certain context involved in his reshuffle decision.”

She also says they want to use the Public Protector's state capture report and court cases involving the finance ministry and the Gupta-owned companies to make this point.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA