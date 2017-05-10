Gauteng warned to brace for cold snap

The South African Weather Service says rain and snow can also be expected in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for cold weather as a cold front sweeps through Cape Town.

Forecaster Mbabhi Maliage says: “In Gauteng, for the weekend, we’re expecting temperatures to be as low as around 15 degrees in Vereeniging.

“And then in Pretoria and Johannesburg it will be around 16 and 17 degrees. Temperatures will only recover between Monday or Tuesday.”