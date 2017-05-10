'Protests show hidden strategy to delegitimise Zuma, ANC’

The ANC in KZN says some of the demonstrations have been riding on populist rhetoric that seeks to question the Constitutional prerogative of President Zuma.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the recent nationwide protests show a hidden strategy to delegitimise both President Jacob Zuma and the party in a bid to cause a shift in political power.

The provincial leadership has held a briefing on the outcomes of its recent executive meeting.

It says it has noted what it calls the unprecedented mass mobilisation against the ANC and interprets this as a sign of growing confidence to openly challenge the party.

Provincial secretary Super Zuma says it’s an onslaught ahead of the 2019 national elections.

“The environment the movement finds itself today is in many ways similar to what was happening leading to the 52nd national conference in 2007. This period is characterised by disregard of the organisational culture.”

