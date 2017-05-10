Gugulethu protesters ‘stopping pupils, teachers from entering school’

The Western Cape Education Department says pupils at the Vukukhanye Primary School have missed four days of learning because of protests.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says pupils at a Gugulethu primary school have missed four days of learning, because of protests.

The demonstrations over housing have disrupted learning at the Vukukhanye Primary School in Section 4.

Pupils are reportedly being stopped from entering the premises by protesters starting fires outside the school gate.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has condemned the protests affecting schooling at the Vukukhanye Primary School.

In a statement, Schafer says some community members have prevented teachers from entering the school, while fires have been lit at the entrance and roads have been blocked.

More than 700 pupils have been affected.

It’s understood the demonstrations are over a land dispute between the City of Cape Town and informal dwellers in Section 4 in Gugulethu.

Schafer says it’s grossly unfair for schools to be targeted during such protests.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)