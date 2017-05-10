Gugulethu protesters ‘stopping pupils, teachers from entering school’
The Western Cape Education Department says pupils at the Vukukhanye Primary School have missed four days of learning because of protests.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says pupils at a Gugulethu primary school have missed four days of learning, because of protests.
The demonstrations over housing have disrupted learning at the Vukukhanye Primary School in Section 4.
Pupils are reportedly being stopped from entering the premises by protesters starting fires outside the school gate.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has condemned the protests affecting schooling at the Vukukhanye Primary School.
In a statement, Schafer says some community members have prevented teachers from entering the school, while fires have been lit at the entrance and roads have been blocked.
More than 700 pupils have been affected.
It’s understood the demonstrations are over a land dispute between the City of Cape Town and informal dwellers in Section 4 in Gugulethu.
Schafer says it’s grossly unfair for schools to be targeted during such protests.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
‘Franziska murder accused said he’d have to rob someone after being denied loan’
-
‘Budget to determine pace of grant payment system takeover’
-
Minister Brown awaits feedback from Eskom’s probe into Koko
-
James Aguma proposes changes to Broadcasting Act as DA asks him to step down
-
DA: Presidency asking us for intelligence report used by Zuma a delaying tactic
-
[WATCH] After the fire: Imizamo Yethu residents rebuild their lives
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.