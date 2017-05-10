North West govt urges Coligny parents to allow schooling to resume

Angry community members set three houses alight protests, with some children taking part.

JOHANNESBURG – North West government officials have urged protesting Coligny residents to allow children to go back to school Wednesday.

After a few days of community members protesting over the granting of bail to a pair of farm workers accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu, some calm has been restored in the area.

However, after a meeting with government officials, the police and community members, it was explained to angry residents that the granting of bail will be appealed.

One woman pleaded with community members to allow children to go back to school on Wednesday and was met with angry reaction from the residents, chanting “no, no, no”.

This was after community members were addressed by Safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane.

“We’ve made a pronouncement and we expect our communities to release their kids to go to school without any disruption, that’s our expectation.”

Motlhabane urged community members to stop protesting.

FORUM TO LOOK INTO RACISM IN COLIGNY

North West Public Safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane says the government has introduced a forum that will look into racism in Coligny.

The MEC has told residents that the Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal Forum has been formed to ensure that everyone's rights in the community are protected.

He says he is happy with the process to restore calm in the community, after residents went on the rampage following the release on bail of two men suspected of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.

MEC Motlhabane says the process of resolving racial issues in Coligny may take time.

“Reconciliation, healing and renewal. When there are tension people must be brought together, counselled and made to relate well. And that is what we are going to do. It is not an event; we believe it is a process and will take time.”

The MEC admits that there are racial tensions in the town but says they were not aware of this until the recent protests.

