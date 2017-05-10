Murray into Madrid Open third round with straight sets victory
The Briton made a slow start against an opponent 103 places below him in the world rankings.
LONDON - - World number one Andy Murray beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.
The Briton made a slow start against an opponent 103 places below him in the world rankings but he broke Copil's serve in the 10th game to take the set and found his feet in the second after breaking at 3-2.
He finished off the big-serving Romanian in 83 minutes without having faced a break point.
Murray, runner up in Madrid last year to Novak Djokovic, is likely to face a real test of his number one status at the tournament where anything less than a final berth will reduce his overall ranking points.
Crowd favourite Rafael Nadal will make his first appearance at the tournament he has won a record four times when he meets Italian Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.
Nadal has made a flying start to the claycourt season by winning the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open for a record-extending 10th time.
World number two Djokovic will meet Nicolas Almagro, who won an all-Spanish affair against Tommy Robredo 6-3 3-6 6-1.
More in Sport
-
Prioritising Europa League not a gamble, says Mourinho
-
Fifa Ethics Committee was investigating hundreds of cases - Borbely
-
Chelsea hopeful of sealing title at West Brom - Courtois
-
England deserve ‘favourites’ tag in Champions Trophy – Moeen Ali
-
Bring it on: 2019 Rugby World Cup pools announced
-
World Rugby extends residency requirement for nationality switches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.