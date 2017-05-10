Mbalula: Protests no longer driven by genuine concerns
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he won’t tolerate any act of criminality during the ongoing protests, but has urged officers to exercise maximum restraint.
At least 50 people have been arrested in Eldorado Park where shops were looted during a protest over housing on Tuesday.
WATCH: Eldorado Park becomes war zone as protest turns ugly
Meanwhile, Coligny residents have burnt houses and damaged property after two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu were granted bail.
WATCH: Coligny protests: calm restored but for how long?
Mbalula says protests in Coligny, Eldorado Park and Orange Farm are no longer driven by the genuine concerns of those communities, but have now become about criminality and undermining police officers.
Mbalula had this message for those he says are only criminals who are using the demonstrations to hide their ulterior motives.
“We’ll deal with criminals because what’s happening in Coligny and Eldorado Park has nothing to do with genuine concerns of the community anymore.”
He has encouraged officers deployed to these areas to exercise caution.
“We will have to mount pressure on them. They must be careful because innocent people and children get injured. That’s my concern. Rubber bullets are very dangerous.”
However, he says the genuine concerns of the communities should not be ignored.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
