Mandela Day 2017 dedicated to fighting poverty
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it chose this year's theme strategically to ensure the benefits are long term.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says this year's Mandela Day is dedicated to fighting poverty, in order to stop the outbreak of protests in the country.
The foundation launched Mandela Day on Tuesday, which is on 18 July.
The foundation's Sello Hatang says it chose this year's theme strategically to ensure the benefits are long term.
“We must declare that Mandela Day is not just on 18 July. People must be reminded that it’s not just about doing 67 minutes of good and that we must bring about sustainable social change in the lives of our people.”
He says South Africans should realise that the root of the violent protests in the country is poverty.
“In the heart of it, we’re saying the violence that is rooted in poverty cannot be allowed to continue.”
Hatang says in celebrating Madiba’s inauguration, South Africans should use this time for reflection on how far the country has come as a democracy.
More in Local
-
Gauteng top cop commends Eldorado Park officers for restoring order
-
[WATCH] Finetown youth protests for houses
-
Gigaba dodges answering if he'll fire Malikane
-
Man’s body found bound to a street pole in Kagiso
-
Scopa want Eskom to explain Guptas-linked company deal
-
Plans underway to direct development, services to Vuwani
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.