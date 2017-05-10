Mandela Day 2017 dedicated to fighting poverty

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it chose this year's theme strategically to ensure the benefits are long term.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says this year's Mandela Day is dedicated to fighting poverty, in order to stop the outbreak of protests in the country.

The foundation launched Mandela Day on Tuesday, which is on 18 July.

The foundation's Sello Hatang says it chose this year's theme strategically to ensure the benefits are long term.

“We must declare that Mandela Day is not just on 18 July. People must be reminded that it’s not just about doing 67 minutes of good and that we must bring about sustainable social change in the lives of our people.”

He says South Africans should realise that the root of the violent protests in the country is poverty.

“In the heart of it, we’re saying the violence that is rooted in poverty cannot be allowed to continue.”

Hatang says in celebrating Madiba’s inauguration, South Africans should use this time for reflection on how far the country has come as a democracy.