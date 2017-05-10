[LISTEN] What is the role of a political spouse?
Radio 702 | Professor Tinyiko Maluleke chats about the role and boundaries of a political spouse following a recent interview with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife.
CAPE TOWN - The relationship between Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his wife, Norma Gigaba, have raised questions about the role of a political spouse.
This comes after an interview with eNCA's where Gigaba's wife said that as an IT specialist, she helped her husband make technology changes to improve service delivery at the Department of Home Affairs.
During an interview with Talk Radio 702, political analyst Karima Brown said the Finance Minister needs to explain what his wife meant when she said she helped him with technology challenges when he was the Minister of Home Affairs.
"The minister has to explain to us what is the business relationship between his wife and Home Affairs."
Professor Tinyiko Maluleke chats about the role and boundaries of a political spouse.
Listen to the audio below.
