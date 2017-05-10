Laudium protesters not satisfied with MMC after meeting over housing demands

Community members took to the streets on Wednesday morning, blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres.

PRETORIA – Tshwane Housing MMC Mandla Nkomo has addressed residents of the Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria but they say they’re still not satisfied.

Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks early on Wednesday morning.

The R55 has since been closed off to traffic.

Nkomo was escorted to the area by a police nyala.

He pleaded with the protesters gathered to give government time to address their grievances over service delivery.

“And the budget has to be approved this month, for the whole of Tshwane. This will be our new budget for the new administration, and therefore, we can be able to address service delivery issues all across the city.”

But protesters here did not receive this well.

“The current budget was committed under the previous administration.”

There are reports that a man died here during the protest.

GALLERY: Itireleng joins housing protests