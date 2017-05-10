Lack of resources delays roll out of mass measles vaccination in Joburg

The provincial vaccination campaign was launched last week following an outbreak in which 17 cases were reported in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The roll out of mass vaccinations against measles for school children in Johannesburg has been delayed due to the lack of resources.

The provincial vaccination campaign was launched last week following an outbreak in which 17 cases were reported in Gauteng.

The City of Joburg says it will only start the immunisations on Monday when supplies arrive.

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse says they’ve communicated the problem to the provincial government.

“Most of the cases were in Johannesburg and that’s why for me it’s a concern that the city wasn’t even prioritised for resources.”

[Statement]: Gauteng Provincial Health Department delays #Measles Vaccination Campaign- MMC Health & Social Development @mphophalatse1 ^NS pic.twitter.com/BZdBxqZe3b — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 9, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)