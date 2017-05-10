Popular Topics
I did not kill Franziska Blochliger, says accused

In his affidavit, Howard Oliver has admitted he attacked Blochliger, who he says was strong and fought back.

FILE: Murdered teenager Franziska Blöchliger. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Murdered teenager Franziska Blöchliger. Picture: Facebook.com.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man standing trial for the rape and murder of Franziska Blochliger insists he did not kill the teenager.

The girl's body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai forest last March.

The mother of Blochliger accompanied the teenager’s father for the first time to court as the trial started.

Howard Oliver faces charges of rape, assault and murder.

In his affidavit, Oliver has admitted he attacked Blochliger, who he says was strong and fought back.

After she fainted, he tied her hands with a shoe lace.

Although he lowered her pants slightly, Oliver says he did not remove her pants.

According to the accused he took her phone and ring, but denies taking her earrings and watch which also went missing during the attack.

Oliver says Blochliger was still breathing when he left the scene.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

