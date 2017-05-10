I did not kill Franziska Blochliger, says accused
In his affidavit, Howard Oliver has admitted he attacked Blochliger, who he says was strong and fought back.
CAPE TOWN - The man standing trial for the rape and murder of Franziska Blochliger insists he did not kill the teenager.
The girl's body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai forest last March.
The mother of Blochliger accompanied the teenager’s father for the first time to court as the trial started.
Howard Oliver faces charges of rape, assault and murder.
After she fainted, he tied her hands with a shoe lace.
#FranziskaBlochliger The 16-year-old's body was found shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest almost a year ago.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2017
Although he lowered her pants slightly, Oliver says he did not remove her pants.
According to the accused he took her phone and ring, but denies taking her earrings and watch which also went missing during the attack.
Oliver says Blochliger was still breathing when he left the scene.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
