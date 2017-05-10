Gigaba dodges answering if he'll fire Malikane

Chris Malikane advocates a radical programme of economic change, which includes nationalising the banks and insurers

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has dodged answering whether he will fire his economic advisor Professor Chris Malikane.

Malikane advocates a radical programme of economic change, which includes nationalising the banks and insurers.

The question sparked a spat in the National Assembly, where Gigaba was among a number of ministers fielding Members of Parliament (MP’s) questions.

The Economic Freedom Fighters wanted to know whether Gigaba’s wife Norma accompanied him on his trip to the United States to meet with ratings agencies and bond investors, soon after his appointment by President Jacob Zuma.

The minister was asked if his wife went with him to the US and he replied, "Honourable chair, my wife did not attend any official meeting, anywhere."

Then the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) David Maynier jumped in.

“The minister was accompanied by his economic advisor whose mad ideas would turn South Africa into Venezuela – and this on an international investor roadshow designed to restore confidence.”

Asked if he’d fire Malikane, Gigaba said the question was lower down on the order paper and he would only respond then – infuriating DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

“Ministers are accountable to this Parliament. They must answer the questions put to them. We’re not going to get to that question on the order paper – the minister knows that full well. What he’s trying to do here is dodge questions on his first outing – what a shame.”

