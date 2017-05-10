Gauteng top cop commends Eldorado Park officers for restoring order
Residents went on the rampage this week, looting shops and closing roads as they demanded houses.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange has commended the Eldorado Park police for restored order in the area.
Residents went on the rampage this week, looting shops and closing roads as they demanded houses.
De Lange says police will maintain a presence to ensure more protests don't turn violent.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and General de Lange have addressed the media on the progress of policing the recent violence in Eldorado Park.
De Lange says the police have arrested a total of 73 people.
She says they have also confiscated looted groceries and furniture.
De Lange says the situation is now calm.
#eldoradopark residents holding a prayer service. HM pic.twitter.com/GyXiOPG5iw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2017
#eldoradopark Police Minister Fikile Mbalula arrives at Eldorado Park Police Station. HM pic.twitter.com/nLyCXNjVbJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2017
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.