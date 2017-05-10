Gauteng top cop commends Eldorado Park officers for restoring order

Residents went on the rampage this week, looting shops and closing roads as they demanded houses.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange has commended the Eldorado Park police for restored order in the area.

De Lange says police will maintain a presence to ensure more protests don't turn violent.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and General de Lange have addressed the media on the progress of policing the recent violence in Eldorado Park.

De Lange says the police have arrested a total of 73 people.

She says they have also confiscated looted groceries and furniture.

De Lange says the situation is now calm.