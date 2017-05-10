‘Franziska murder accused said he’d have to rob someone after being denied loan’
The teenager’s body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest in March 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing Franziska Blochliger allegedly told his employer he would have to rob someone because he was denied a loan.
Klein Constantia Wine Farm Manager Craig Harris is the fifth witness to testify in the trial against Howard Oliver which started on Wednesday.
Harris says on the day of the murder Oliver was late for work.
The witness says Oliver requested a loan of R3,000 to pay his child's crèche fees, corroborating a claim made by the accused in his affidavit.
Harris says Oliver got upset when he was denied the loan and claims the accused then told him he would have to rob someone to get the cash, a statement Harris says he did not take literally at the time.
The court has heard Oliver was back at work, on time, the next day when police arrived to arrest him.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
