Emotional parents of Franziska Blochliger take the stand

CAPE TOWN - The parents of murdered teenager Franziska Blochliger have been testifying in the trial against a man accused of raping and killing her.

The 16-year-old’s body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest in March 2016.

Howard Oliver is charged with two counts of rape, assault with aggravating circumstances and murder, while two other men have pleaded guilty to being in possession of the deceased’s stolen cellphone and charges have been withdrawn against another.

Sitting across the accused, Florian and Shireen Blochliger have described their daughter as being a physically strong person who loved surfing and running.

The emotional parents shared their memories of frantically calling and searching for their missing daughter on the afternoon she went missing in Tokai Forest.

Florian Blochliger says initially police told them they could not assist because she was a teenager and advised them to track her iPhone to locate her.

The father says both him and his stepfather received calls from his daughter’s phone, but they only heard children’s voices when it was answered.

