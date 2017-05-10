Popular Topics
Elsies River residents urged to attend meeting on gang violence

Earlier this week, an alleged notorious gang boss was shot and wounded in the area.

FILE: Residents from Leonsdale in Elsies River gathered to listen to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Residents from Leonsdale in Elsies River gathered to listen to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A public meeting will be held in Elsies River on Wednesday to discuss ways to deal with ongoing gang violence gripping the community.

Earlier this week, an alleged notorious gang boss was shot and wounded in the area.

Last week, four people were killed in a shooting.

Another suspected gang leader was gunned down earlier this month.

The Elsies River community policing forum's Imraahn Mukkadam is urging residents to speak out and to unite against gangsterism.

“We hope the meeting will bring all those people who want to make a difference and that it channels the energy so that we can make a difference in our community.”

The meeting is expected to take place at the Elsies River Civic Centre at 7pm.

WATCH: Living in Fear: Four dead after mass shooting

Timeline

