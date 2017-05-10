Elsies River residents urged to attend meeting on gang violence
Earlier this week, an alleged notorious gang boss was shot and wounded in the area.
CAPE TOWN - A public meeting will be held in Elsies River on Wednesday to discuss ways to deal with ongoing gang violence gripping the community.
Earlier this week, an alleged notorious gang boss was shot and wounded in the area.
Last week, four people were killed in a shooting.
Another suspected gang leader was gunned down earlier this month.
The Elsies River community policing forum's Imraahn Mukkadam is urging residents to speak out and to unite against gangsterism.
“We hope the meeting will bring all those people who want to make a difference and that it channels the energy so that we can make a difference in our community.”
The meeting is expected to take place at the Elsies River Civic Centre at 7pm.
WATCH: Living in Fear: Four dead after mass shooting
More in Local
-
16 Transnet employees arrested following Richards Bay protest violence
-
'Blood ran down the stairs like a waterfall'
-
Deadline looms for Zuma to submit papers explaining Cabinet reshuffle
-
Mbalula: Protests no longer driven by genuine concerns
-
North West govt urges Coligny parents to allow schooling to resume
-
Ennerdale residents agree to call off protests after meeting Joburg officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.