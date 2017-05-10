Elsies River father relieved son survived mass shooting

Four people were shot dead during the attack and numerous others were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River man says he is relieved that his son survived a mass shooting in the area last week.

Four people were shot dead during the attack and numerous others were wounded.

Gert Layman's 23-year-old son was shot and wounded during the incident, and was discharged from hospital this week.

In another incident, an alleged 26 gang leader was gunned down in the area earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jerome Booysen who's believed to be the Sexy Boys gang boss, was also shot and wounded in Elsies River this week.