Defence questions legality of a search at Parktown High accused’s home
The water polo coach's alleged crimes came to light after he was caught on camera, allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the case against a 22-year-old man accused of the rape and sexual assault of more than 20 pupils at Parktown Boys High School, has questioned the legality of a search conducted at the accused's Roodepoort home.
The man appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed until July for further investigation.
The water polo coach's alleged crimes came to light after he was caught on the school's CCTV camera, allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil in November last year.
He was arrested that night and later released on R3,000 bail.
Defence attorney Clinton Symes has told the court that police searched the accused's Roodepoort home, which he shares with his uncle, without his presence.
Symes says according to the law, the 22-year-old, his legal team and his uncle, were supposed to be present when the search was conducted last Wednesday.
He says although the uncle was on the premises during the search, he was not present in the room the police were searching.
Symes says this is illegal according to the law.
This could mean the defence is trying to prove that the evidence collected at the home was unconstitutionally obtained.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
