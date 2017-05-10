Deadline looms for Zuma to submit papers explaining Cabinet reshuffle
President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have argued that the DA is entitled to the reasons for the president’s decision but not the records.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has just one day left to submit documents explaining his Cabinet reshuffle or to appeal a High Court judgment ordering him to do so.
On Tuesday, Judge Bashier Vally explained there’s no merit in Zuma’s argument that the DA is not entitled to the record of his decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The president’s controversial reshuffle, in which Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were fired, saw the country’s credit rating being downgraded to junk status by two agencies.
Zuma will have to submit all documents, including the so-called intelligence report he apparently relied on when making his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet ministers, by Thursday.
Vally gave his reasons for the order on Tuesday, saying Zuma has not explained his argument that the decision to reshuffle his Cabinet was based on his political judgment.
Vally says there’s no merit to this submission and based on Rule 53 in conjunction with the enactment of the Constitution, executive decisions can be reviewed.
The judge also says the president has accepted that the exercise of power must meet the test of rationality.
There’s no indication at this stage if Zuma will appeal the judgment.
