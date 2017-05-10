‘Budget to determine pace of grant payment system takeover’
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza says the payment of grants to more than 10 million recipients post the March ConCourt ruling went well, but now it’s focusing on the road ahead.
PARLIAMENT - The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it will know the cost of taking over the payment of grants within the next week.
The agency has told Parliament’s Social Development Committee the pace at which it will be able to implement its takeover plan will be dependent on the available budget.
Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who attended Wednesday’s sitting, faced a backlash for missing two parliamentary meetings last week.
Project manager for the takeover Zodwa Mvulane says Sassa was originally looking at a two-year plan, but the court has forced the agency to reduce this time frame.
She says an intermediary will be needed to make the payment next year because the agency won’t have a payment system in place.
“The framework has been developed and we’ll need to engage National Treasury on the money that will be required.”
Mvulane adds Sassa will be ready to table its plan and related costs for the takeover the at appointed court date next month.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
