Violence flares up in Eldorado Park as shop torched
Violent protests broke out in the area on Monday morning with parts of the N12 and Golden Highway barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.
JOHANNESBURG – A shop has been set alight in Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning as protests continue over housing in the area.
The violence has flared up again despite calls for calm and several arrests this week for public violence.
There were also running battles between police and residents of Ennerdale in southern Johannesburg on Tuesday over housing.
But Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he never promised residents that he would build them houses as he knows that this is not possible because he has inherited a city with over 300,000 official housing backlog.
Mashaba is not the only government official to say he never promised Joburg South residents housing.
The Gauteng Human Settlements Department also says it has not budgeted for the development of housing in Eldorado Park in the current fiscal year, as it is still completing necessary approvals.
This after a violent protest broke out in the area on Monday morning with parts of the N12 and Golden Highway barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.
Residents say the protest turned violent because they are desperate for proper housing.
Mashaba says government has a huge challenge.
“I inherited a city with over 300,000 official housing backlog. R170 billion of infrastructure backlog, your roads and everything, youth unemployment. So we’ve got a huge challenge on our hands.”
He has urged people to be more understanding.
“I’ve a budget with a CapEx of just R10 billion with a backlog of R170 billion. So when I put together my budget, please, I need everyone to start looking at this budget and what we’ve got so that all of us, as government and society, let's prioritise.
“But let us not have an impression that I will tomorrow be able to build 300,000 houses, it’s completely impossible.”
WATCH: Eldorado Park becomes war zone as protest turns ugly
