Judge to explain ruling on Zuma Cabinet reshuffle records

Judge Bashier Vally ruled last Thursday that President Jacob Zuma should explain his reasons for his Cabinet reshuffle after the DA took the matter to court.

President Jacob Zuma prepares to be seated ahead of the swearing in ceremony of his new cabinet on 31 March 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
President Jacob Zuma prepares to be seated ahead of the swearing in ceremony of his new cabinet on 31 March 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - High Court Judge Bashier Vally is expected to reveal on Tuesday morning why he ruled that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining his Cabinet reshuffle

Vally made his ruling last Thursday after the Democratic Alliance (DA) took the matter to court.

The president's controversial Cabinet reshuffle, in which he fired former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, saw the country's credit rating being downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies.

In court papers, Zuma says the DA’s court action is misconceived and without merit.

Zuma has maintained he was exercising his executive powers in terms of the Constitution.

Judge Vally also gave the president five days to submit documents that explain the reshuffle.

Zuma now has two days left to respond.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

