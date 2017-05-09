Three injured during cash-in-transit heist at Mamelodi shopping centre

It’s understood an unknown number of armed men attacked a guard carrying a cash box and shot him in the chest earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been wounded during a cash-in-transit heist at the Mamelodi shopping centre in the north-east of Pretoria.

An employee at the centre and a bystander were also hit.

Netcare911’s Nicholas Dollman said: “Upon arrival paramedics found that three victims had sustained gunshot injuries. The cashbox guard was in a very serious condition. He was attended to by advanced life support paramedics at the scene and medication was administered to control his pain. All three have been transported by ambulances to hospital for further treatment.”

