Several shops looted in Kliptown

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Several shops looted in Kliptown

There have been running battles involving police and private security there on Tuesday evening.

Violence erupts in Kliptown, Soweto. Picture: @BLF_GP.
Violence erupts in Kliptown, Soweto. Picture: @BLF_GP.
one hour ago

KLIPTOWN - Several shops have been broken into and some looted in Kliptown, Soweto.

There have been running battles involving police and private security there on Tuesday evening.

Ennerdale, Eldorado Park and now Kliptown have been affected by violent protests with residents citing lack of housing.

Law enforcement officials have their hands full trying to clear the area.

Business owner Ilyaas Bahyat says he and other owners are protecting their shops from more looting.

“Their intention is to loot the shops, so far there are about 10 shops that have been broken into here in one day. We did see things happen last week as well and I don’t see the cops.”

He says they will keep an eye on their property through the night.

Some roads are still barricaded with burning tyres and stones, while others have been blocked with tree branches.

At the same time, while residents in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park show no sign of retreating from their housing protest, broken promises have been cited as the reason for the demonstrations.

Human settlements ministry advisor Thami Kaplaatjie says the recent local government elections saw many such promises, including the provision of housing, being made to locals.

He says Mayor Herman Mashaba and the minister should work together to find a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, protesters in nearby Ennerdale are continuing to barricade roads with burning tyres.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA