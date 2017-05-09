Several shops looted in Kliptown

There have been running battles involving police and private security there on Tuesday evening.

KLIPTOWN - Several shops have been broken into and some looted in Kliptown, Soweto.

Ennerdale, Eldorado Park and now Kliptown have been affected by violent protests with residents citing lack of housing.

Law enforcement officials have their hands full trying to clear the area.

Business owner Ilyaas Bahyat says he and other owners are protecting their shops from more looting.

“Their intention is to loot the shops, so far there are about 10 shops that have been broken into here in one day. We did see things happen last week as well and I don’t see the cops.”

He says they will keep an eye on their property through the night.

Some roads are still barricaded with burning tyres and stones, while others have been blocked with tree branches.

At the same time, while residents in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park show no sign of retreating from their housing protest, broken promises have been cited as the reason for the demonstrations.

Human settlements ministry advisor Thami Kaplaatjie says the recent local government elections saw many such promises, including the provision of housing, being made to locals.

He says Mayor Herman Mashaba and the minister should work together to find a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, protesters in nearby Ennerdale are continuing to barricade roads with burning tyres.

Looting in Kliptown this evening. pic.twitter.com/M1eWe3Iksh — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 9, 2017