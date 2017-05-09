Save SA wants integrity of public entities restored, inquiry into state capture
The group has previously campaigned only for President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil society group Save SA says it's now demanding that the integrity of public institutions be restored immediately and that there be a judicial commission into state capture.
It now says it's broadening its demands to ensure that a leader of proven integrity replace him.
But Zuma and his allies have strongly criticised the group and claimed that a march it held showed that racism was still alive in South Africa.
Save SA head Sipho Pityana says they want to ensure a new leader could not control institutions in the way they believe Zuma is.
“We want to make sure that the institution and the institutional malaise that have set in as a result of his undermining of critical institutions of government are restored so that we have a good governance in place.”
