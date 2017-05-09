Ramosebudi's lawyer in talks to have charges withdrawn

Defence attorney Mpesi Makhanya says Elvis Ramosebudi is glad to be out of prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence for Elvis Ramosebudi says it will now discuss the prospect of applying to have the charges against him withdrawn.

Ramosebudi was granted bail in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Monday.

He's facing incitement to commit murder charges after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly plotting to kill President Jacob Zuma and some Cabinet ministers.

The trial will commence in July.

“Look, we still have to take instructions from the client. We can take proper instructions once we have sat down with the client.”

Makhanya says the case against him has been blown out of proportion without merit.

“The magistrate pointed out a lot what the State could have done better to put their case where they want it.”

He says it is clear that the State does not have enough evidence to prosecute.

“The State has not done enough. In fact, the arrest was premature and we felt that there was no basis in law for them to oppose bail.”

Makhanya says he will be consulting further with his client in preparation for a plea in July.

