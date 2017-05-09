Police monitor several areas in Gauteng as protests erupt in Ennerdale
Community leader Colinda Kaasbert says politicians have forgotten about Ennerdale.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are monitoring several areas in Gauteng and the North West on Tuesday morning after violent protest broke out in both provinces, resulting in the destruction of property, major road closures and appeals for calm.
The main entrances in and out of Ennerdale in southern Johannesburg have been blocked with burning tyres and rocks this morning.
Police and traffic officers have been deployed to the area.
He says they have been waiting for proper houses for over 20 years ago.
“All development has been going around Ennerdale but no development has been done in this area. So people got frustrated and they woke up this morning, saying enough is enough.”
This resident says neither the ANC nor DA are looking after the poor.
“I’m not moved by what Paul Mashatile has to say because he came here and he didn’t deliver. Somebody higher than Paul Mashatile must come.”
At the same time, schools have been closed for the day in Ennerdale as a result of this morning’s lockdown.
The City of Joburg has asked the community to give it more time to address the backlog.
One of the residents, Joshua Abels, says he had an exam this morning but can’t write because of the protest.
Police are keeping a watchful eye over the more than 200 protesters gathered.
Ennerdale. Provincial Road. Violent protests. Motorist advised to stay indoors and not travel on/around these routes. @ER24EMS @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/mRYbHJzoyi— HELP24 (@help24JHB) May 9, 2017
Current Situation in #Ennerdale @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/N5ybASlRtt— Bevan Heradien (@bevan_heradien) May 9, 2017
