Mpumalanga residents urged to avoid Mananga area after lions escape

SANParks' Ray Thakudi says officials are investigating how the lions got away.

FILE: Lions at a Cape reserve. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Lions at a Cape reserve. Picture: EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and authorities in Mpumalanga are on high alert as the search continues for five lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park.

Residents have been urged to be vigilant and avoid the N4 in the Mananga area.

The animals escaped from the park on Monday and were spotted on the highway late last night, close to the Swaziland border.

SANParks' Ray Thakudi says officials are investigating how the lions got away.

“We can confirm that five lions have escaped form the Kruger National Parks. At the moment our rangers, together with colleagues from the Mpumalanga Parks Agency and police, are trying to locate the animals.

The police's Leonard Hlathi has encouraged residents to be vigilant.

“People must not travel that road on foot. They must not park their cars along the road for answering a call of nature.”

